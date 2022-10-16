REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway striking a tree.

The driver and a 15-year-old boy were both pronounced dead on the scene, while the other two passengers were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

This is Troop D’s 106th and 107th fatalities of this year.