Two suspects arrested after suspicious residential fire, death

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.– Two suspects are in custody after a suspicious residential fire in Birch Tree left one dead.

On April 2, after extinguishing the fire, authorities found the body of Barbara Lynn, 77. A joint investigation by the Shannon County Sheriff and a coroner, deemed the case to be suspicious.

During the investigation, a possible link was found between this residential fire and other recent fires and activity in the same vicinity. The investigation led authorities to arrest, Stanley Kenaga, 30. He is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

The sheriff’s office asked for help in finding the second suspect, Joseph Proffer, 23. Proffer was located and arrested the night of April 16. He faces identical charges as Kenaga.

Both suspects are being held at the Shannon County jail on a no-bond warrant.