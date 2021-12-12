Two suspects arrested after authorities recover illegal drugs and weapons in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are in custody after authorities discovered illegal drugs, cash and weapons from a home in Douglas County.  

One of the suspects was a convicted felon and prohibited by law from possessing firearms. One of the weapons seized was a sawed-off shotgun.  

Authorities responded to home around midnight Sunday, December 12. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, cash, and firearms.  

Both suspects are being held on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.  

