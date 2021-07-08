Two Springfield organizations receive donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks is donating more than 200 bras to Springfield organizations dedicated to helping at-risk youth.

Rare Breeds received 75 bras and says that the donation will help at least 15 new mothers and teenagers in the LGBTQ community.

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks says that its shelves were overflowing after donations from CoxHealth and Mercy Hospitals.

Harmony House director Jared Alexander says the donation of 120 bras will go a long way, “I think this is going to last with us for quite a while. It’s rare that we get a donation of this size in undergarments like this. So, to have this available in the quality that they are their new, still with the tags on them many of them. This can last us quite a while to help a lot of people in need.”