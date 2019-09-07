Two Springfield festivals have canceled this year, here’s why

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Springfield festivals have been canceled recently.

Sertoma’s board announced today they are discontinuing Oktoberfest.

And Rock’n Ribs Barbecue announced that in 2020 they’re taking a break.

Jeff Kessinger, with Downtown Springfield Association, says finding volunteers is a challenge and there can be many rules and requirements to follow.

“If you’re serving alcohol or you’ll have live music and things like that so it’s just making sure that you know where the hoops are so you can jump through them and be ready to go when it’s festival time.”

Sometimes requirements force festivals to take a break to so that they can, according to Kessinger, reassess the festival and see what direction they want to take it in.

These breaks, however, can be unhealthy for charities that benefit from these festivals.

“It does kinda set us back and it sets us back for next year.” said Ashley French, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

French’s team knows they will have to switch things up.

“Knowing that ok, we’ve got a years-advanced notice now, it’s not gonna happen next year… there’s a hole in our budget line that we gotta start working toward.”

According to French, setbacks can happen at any moment in a non-profit.

“So we just have to always plan B, C, D’s and E’s and all of that to make sure. Because our programs don’t stop. Our services don’t stop. So we’ve gotta fill all these ways to you know fill these holes.”

French says she has been talking to business partners about a new event that could help her team but didn’t release any other details on the matter.