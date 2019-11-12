Two Springfield buses replaced by electric buses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities transit has received grant funding for two electric buses.

The 1.8 million dollar project will replace four of the fleet’s older buses with two electric buses in late 2020.

Once the new electric buses are on the roads, the fleet’s diesel fuel usage will reduce by 36,000 gallons annually.

It will also eliminate 480 quarts of oil each year.

Part of the funding is 1.4 million dollars that come from the Federal Transit Authority and about 360,000 dollars comes from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in the Volkswagen Trust Settlement.

