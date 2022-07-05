TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were arrested in shootings that took place days apart in the same Roby, Missouri, home.

Jason Brazell, 44, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after the Texas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a Roby residence June 30.

Two days later, July 2, deputies returned to the residence to arrest Andrea Brazell, 42, after another report of shots fired. Andrea Brazell was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

June 30: Jason Brazell

At approximately 1:10 a.m. June 30, deputies were dispatched to a Roby Road residence to look into a report of a man firing a rifle at family members and another guest, according to a press release from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members were able to make it to a command post deputies set up nearby while the suspected shooter stayed in the residence.

Eventually, the suspected shooter left the home and drove over to the command post, where they were arrested by deputies. Jason Brazell was arrested, and two firearms were found in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office press release.

Jason Brazell was incarcerated at the Texas County Jail without bond. His arraignment was scheduled for July 26.

July 2: Andrea Brazell

At approximately 4:59 p.m. on July 2, the sheriff’s office received another call about a gunshot victim from the home on Roby Road. After arriving, deputies found a 49-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the press release, Andrea Brazell admitted to shooting the man after he approached the front door of the home. She said she thought he had a gun, but he was not found with one and he told deputies his hands were up before he was shot.

Andrea Brazell was incarcerated at the Texas County Jail without bond.