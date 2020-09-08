Two schools, mayors compete to raise the most food for charity

NIXA/OZARK, Mo. — Two high schools are competing to raise the most cans of food for Least of These Food Pantry.

Nixa and Ozark schools will begin the battle on Sept. 8 and go until Sept. 20, the date of the “Back Yard Brawl” high school football game.

The city of Nixa says it’s mayor, Brian Steele, and Ozark mayor Rick Gardner will be doing an additional fundraiser on their Facebook pages for Least of These. The donations collected here will go to their school’s collection.

The winning mayor will be “deemed Champion Mayor of the Back Yard Brawl.”

Nixa released a statement on the competitive food drive.