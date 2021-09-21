Two schools in the Ozarks recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Two schools in southwest Missouri have made the list of 325 schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The two schools are Wilson’s Creek 5-6 Intermediate School with Springfield Public Schools and Mansfield Jr. High School.

The national recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Dr. Richard W. Wylie, the superintendent of the Mansfield School District, says this is a huge congratulations to the faculty and staff.

“This recognition confirms what every staff and faculty member at Mansfield knows. From the buses they ride, the meals they eat, the offices they check-in and out of, the beautiful facilities they walk through, and the lessons they learn, students of this district are well cared for and receive first-rate educational services. I thank you all,” Dr. Wylie shared on Facebook.

The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

“This recognition is evidence of the outstanding teaching and learning that is happening at Wilson’s Creek. Our school is one of only eight in Missouri to be honored with the 2021 award,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools. “I want to congratulate the students, teachers, support staff and parents at Wilson’s Creek and thank them for all the hard work they have done to achieve this level of excellence.”

There were six other schools from Missouri listed, those are:

Bloomfield – Bloomfield Middle School, Bloomfield School District R-XIV.

Kirkwood – North Kirkwood Middle School, Kirkwood School District R-VII.

Lee’s Summit – Delta Woods Middle School, Blue Springs School District R-IV.

Louis – Wydown Middle School, School District of Clayton.

Charles – Francis Howell Middle School, Francis Howell School District R-III.

Urbana – Skyline Middle School, Hickory County School District R-I.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona.