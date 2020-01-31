Two rare white tigers find forever home in Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR.– Two rare white tigers from Florida, that were at the center of a PETA lawsuit, have found a forever home in Eureka Springs.

The big cats named Remington and Luna are at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge after being transported from “Dade City Wild Things.”

In 2016, PETA filed a lawsuit against Dade City Wild Things, alleging that the organization broke the law by separating tiger cubs from their mothers and warehousing them in small cages.

The following year, the facility was accused of illegally removing all of the tigers from their facility to avoid PETA’s court-ordered inspection.

Luna and Remington, along with two other tigers, were scheduled to be transported to Turpentine Creek after the court battle ended. However, the other two tigers escaped and were shot and killed.

Emily McCormack, Animal Curator at Turpentine Creek, says the goal is to have facilities like Dade City Wild Things shut down permanently.

“These facilities are using these cubs for money purposes. They get thrown aside and the next cubs are readily available,” McCormack says. “There’s video footage of both Luna and Remington being pulled by the tail having to swim all day long with people just paying money to do so.”

If you’d like to see Remington and Luna, Turpentine Creek is offering guided tours.