SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Springfield, and one person was arrested.

Springfield Police said the crash happened around 12:45 Sunday morning, June 12, 2022.

Officers were in the area of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway when they heard the crash. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two pickup trucks had been involved in a crash.

Both people in one of the trucks were injured. They were taken to the hospital but died Sunday morning.

Police said the man driving the other truck was arrested and officers did an investigation to determine if that driver was intoxicated. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Police said the victims were headed east on Chestnut Expressway to turn onto northbound West Bypass when the driver of the other truck was headed west and hit them.

This is a developing story. Springfield Police said they would release more information later Sunday. We will update this story when we learn more.