Two people injured after falling down nearly 30-foot embankment

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are injured after being ejected from their motorcycle and falling down an approximate 30-foot embankment, according to a Facebook post by the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.

At 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, Western Taney County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

When arriving on scene firefighters located the accident and motorcycle on F Highway just east of the Bull Creek bridge.

They found two riders on the motorcycle were ejected and fell to the bottom of a nearly 30-foot embankment. A rope system was used to extract the patients from the ravine.

One patient was taken with serious injuries by ambulance and the other rider was transported with critical injures by air.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet or any protective clothing, according to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.

The accident is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.