Two people hospitalized after shooting in Bois D’Arc

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Bois D’Arc on Thursday, Feb. 18.

According to police, a call taker said they heard a gunshot in the background of a domestic disturbance call at 4:26 p.m.

Sheriff Jim Arnott said officials saw an injured man on the ground with a rifle in the front yard of the residence when they arrived on scene.

Arnott said at least two shots were fired on scene, the elderly woman in the residence went with a few minors to the home next door to get help.

The man on the ground and an elderly woman were sent to the hospital for their injuries, but there is no information on the victim’s conditions.