Two people die in head-on crash in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, A man and woman have died after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 63 near Lanton Road in West Plains Monday morning.

According to the West Plains Police Department, the crash happened around 5:55 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man dead in one car and found a 53-year-old woman in the other car. That woman was taken to a hospital where she died.

The crash is still under investigation, and next of kin have not been notified.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

