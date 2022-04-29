UPDATE 7:43 P.M.: Police on the scene said a black car traveled north on Glenstone as pedestrians traveling on the crosswalk were in the median of the road. The car swerved, struck the pedestrians and crossed over the median.

Three people have been hospitalized following the crash. It’s unknown at this time if the driver was impaired in any way during the crash.

Northbound traffic on Glenstone has been opened up, but currently southbound remains closed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police are responding to an ‘injury accident’ crash involving two pedestrians on the 2500 block of North Glenstone Avenue.

The crash happened at a strip of Glenstone that experiences heavy foot traffic, near a Walmart location and multiple restaurants.

This comes after two other pedestrian-involved crashes in the Springfield area on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 26 and 27.

The conditions of the pedestrians are not yet known. An OzarksFirst news crew is on the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.