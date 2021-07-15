Two organizations bring mobile services to veterans on 37-foot-long vehicle

In this Sept. 11, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi is shown during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. Officials announced Wednesday, June 9, 2021 that Castellvi will be relieved of his duties for failing to properly train Marines and sailors and evaluate the platoon before a training exercise in the summer of 2020 when a seafaring tank sank off the Southern California coast, killing nine troops. (Cpl. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

ST. ROBERT, Mo. – Two organizations are working together to help veterans in Missouri get the help they need.

The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital is working with the Columbia Vet Center to provide veterans with access to resources such as counseling and benefits information.

On Tuesday, July 27th, the mobile vet center will be set up at the St. Robert Walmart from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 37-foot-long vehicle has private rooms for many types of counseling, including grief, marriage and family, post-traumatic stress disorder, and military sexual trauma care. Suicide prevention referrals are also available.

The vet center will be available to veterans, service members, and their families and provides readjustment counseling to help them transition from military to civilian life.

The organizations say that they want to extend access to these services to veterans who live in rural or remote communities.