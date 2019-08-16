Two officers shot in southern Missouri; standoff continues

CARTER COUNTY, Mo.– A deputy and a state trooper have been shot today while serving an eviction notice to a man in southeast Missouri’s Carter County. Highway Patrol officials tell Missourinet affiliate KWPM in West Plains the deputy was shot in the leg, groin, and chest. The trooper was shot in the shoulder and his protective vest.

As of 12:30 p.m., the standoff near Van Buren was still in progress.

The identity of the officers and the suspect and the officer’s medical statuses are not known at this time.