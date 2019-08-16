Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Two officers shot in southern Missouri; standoff continues

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
shooting graphic_1452455910164.jpg

CARTER COUNTY, Mo.– A deputy and a state trooper have been shot today while serving an eviction notice to a man in southeast Missouri’s Carter County. Highway Patrol officials tell Missourinet affiliate KWPM in West Plains the deputy was shot in the leg, groin, and chest. The trooper was shot in the shoulder and his protective vest.

As of 12:30 p.m., the standoff near Van Buren was still in progress.

The identity of the officers and the suspect and the officer’s medical statuses are not known at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now