Two missing person advisories issued for Ozark teens

OZARK, Mo.– Two missing person advisories have been filed for two teens from Ozark.

Jadyn Stoltz, 16, and Mellonie LaBrier, 16, were both last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30. Both left the same residence in a tan 2007 Infiniti G35. The vehicle has a Missouri license plate of BF4G5E, and a dent on the driver’s side door.

Stoltz is described as about 5’9″, 120 pounds with hazel eyes, reddish-brown hair and a tattoo of a rose and writing on her left forearm.

LaBrier is described as about 5’8″, 120 pounds with green eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen either girl or has information about their whereabouts are being asked to contact the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600.