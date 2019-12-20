Two Miss America contestants have ties to Springfield

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Miss America had two contestants this year that went to school in the city of Springfield.

Miss Nebraska, a competitor on 2020 Miss America, was a basketball player here in Missouri.

Allie Swanson is a former Evangel University student that graduated in 2017 with a Bachelors’s degree in advertising and public relations.

Soncee Brown Partida

Miss Missouri was represented by Soncee Brown Partida who happens to be a Springfield native.

Partida graduated from Kickapoo High School in 1985 and also graduated from Evangel.

“Since the inception of the program in 1921, one thing has remained true: Miss America remains a role model for many girls,” Partida said. “We know that Allie will use this national platform as an Evangel University alum to make a positive impact on everyone she meets.”

The winner of the 2020 Miss America pageant this year is Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier.

