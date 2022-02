HUMANSVILLE, Mo. — A 13-year-old and 7-year-old have serious injuries after crashing with a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva before 2 p.m. on Wednesday (2-9-22).

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 13-year-old driver didn’t stop his dirt bike at a stop sign, which ended with him and the 7-year-old on the bike being hit by the Chevrolet.

Both of the victims were taken by helicopter to CoxSouth to be treated for their injuries.