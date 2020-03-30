Two Mercy employees test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mercy Hospital in Springfield announced two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Both employees had traveled out of the state within the last 14 days. They both are managing their illness at home.

Mercy’s leadership is working with any co-workers who may have been in contact with the employees.

Sonya Kullmann, Mercy Media Relations and Communications Manager, says,” As COVID-19 becomes more prevalent in the community, it is not entirely unexpected that we would have cases confirmed in caregivers. Patient and co-worker safety is our top priority. We have been preparing for the likelihood of widespread community infection and have been adjusting our policies to provide the right balance of protecting our co-workers and physicians while also being able to provide safe patient care for our community. It is our mission to follow in the footsteps of the Sisters of Mercy and answer the call to care for our community in even the most challenging circumstances.”