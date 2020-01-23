Two men from Seymour charged for sexual abuse

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – Two men from Seymour are being held on a half-million dollars bond each after their arrest on multiple charges of sexually abusing two children in their home.

Probable cause statements filed in each case chronicle ongoing sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl who are relatives of Samuel D. Barnett, one of the men charged.

Online court records show that Barnett, 43, and Wayne E. Shockey, 59, are each charged with first-degree child molestation. Barnett also faces five other charges of sexual abuse, statutory rape, and statutory sodomy. Shockey faces additional charges of statutory sodomy.

The probable cause statements detail more than three years of alleged abuse by the two men and a third party not charged at this time, according to online court records.