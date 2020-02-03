Two men break into a home then hide in another

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Two men are in jail Monday (2/3/2020) after breaking into one Springfield home and then hiding in another.

It all started just before eight this morning. Police told KOLR10 the men tried to break into a home on West Lynn St not far from Division St and West Bypass.

The men left that home; police haven’t said why yet.

The men then hid in another home nearby.

That’s where officers gathered, trying to get the men to come out.

SWAT team members went in around 11 this morning and brought the men out in handcuffs.

Officers say they expect those men to face first-degree burglary charges.

This is a developing story.