Two men arrested after a robbery near Drury University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield police have arrested two men involved in a robbery near Drury University Monday morning.

According to police, the robbery occurred north of Smith Hall and Calhoun Street.

A short time later, the suspects were seen at a home near Hovey Street and Kansas Expressway. SPD created a perimeter around the home, and the suspects were taken into custody.

These suspects were also involved in another robbery that happened Monday near Grant Beach Park.

This is a developing story.

