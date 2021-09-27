Two men arrested after a robbery near Drury University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield police have arrested two men involved in a robbery near Drury University Monday morning.

According to police, the robbery occurred north of Smith Hall and Calhoun Street.

Drury Alert: ALL CLEAR. Springfield Police Department has aprehended the two suspects. There is no further threat to campus. — Drury University (@DruryUniversity) September 27, 2021

A short time later, the suspects were seen at a home near Hovey Street and Kansas Expressway. SPD created a perimeter around the home, and the suspects were taken into custody.

Drury Alert: Robbery REPORTED AT North of Smith Hall and Calhoun St. Suspects last seen traveling north on Washington Ave. SPD is on scene investigating. — Drury University (@DruryUniversity) September 27, 2021

These suspects were also involved in another robbery that happened Monday near Grant Beach Park.

This is a developing story.