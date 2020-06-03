Two local taxes approved by Taney County voters

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Voters in Taney County have approved of two different raises to local taxes.

They voted in favor of an increase for a countywide sales tax of three-eighths (3/8) of one percent (1%), for a period of 15 years. This sales tax is meant to provide more law enforcement services for the county. The proposal was approved by a vote of 2,898 to 1,847.

Taney County Sheriff, Jimmie Russell says he was skeptical of it passing with recent current events. “I was actually somewhat surprised that it was able to pass. With the economy the way it is, I know everybody’s hurting. All the situations going on, I knew this was going to be a tough time to even think of one passing, but we appreciate the support of the voters.”

Voters were also in favor of a 9 cent increase in property tax to support the Western Taney County Fire District. On a $100,000 house, the increase will be $17.10 per year or $1.44 per month. The proposal was approved by a vote of 1,087 to 675.

Fire Chief Chris Berndt said he really appreciated the voters of Taney County who support him and his staff. “To get the money is one thing, and it is awesome and that helps us. But just the show of support from the people is really awesome.”