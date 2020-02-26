Two local men win $50,000 on lottery tickets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — Two men from the Ozarks are much richer after buying winning lotto tickets.

Zachariah Erickson, from Branson, purchased a scratchers ticket at the quick-mart on Highway 76 despite his wife telling him not to.

He says he was feeling lucky during lunch.

But once he realized he won $50,000 he almost fainted.

He and his wife are planning to take a trip to the Philippines now.

Also, Robert Jones from Springfield won $50,000 by playing the Show-Me Cash drawing at the Kum & Go on East Division.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now