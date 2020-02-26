Two local men win $50,000 on lottery tickets

BRANSON, Mo. — Two men from the Ozarks are much richer after buying winning lotto tickets.

Zachariah Erickson, from Branson, purchased a scratchers ticket at the quick-mart on Highway 76 despite his wife telling him not to.

He says he was feeling lucky during lunch.

But once he realized he won $50,000 he almost fainted.

He and his wife are planning to take a trip to the Philippines now.

Also, Robert Jones from Springfield won $50,000 by playing the Show-Me Cash drawing at the Kum & Go on East Division.