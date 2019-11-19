Two local bears pack on weight for the holidays

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The holidays came early for a couple of black bears at the Dickerson Park Zoo.

Today, Little Bear and Ona got to enjoy a thanksgiving feast, packing on as many pounds as possible before hibernating through the winter.

On the menu? Apples, sweet potatoes, carrots, pumpkins, cranberries, and hard-boiled eggs just to name a few.

Bethany gates is the Missouri habitat keeper at the Dickerson Park Zoo.

She says the bears seemed to be pretty happy about their thanksgiving meal.

“So I don’t know if you noticed, but they ran out to this table today,” Gates said. “The bears don’t usually run. They were super excited and had a lot of fun enjoying their feast.”

Gates says the bears have to take in as many calories as possible so they can sleep through the whole winter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories