Two local bears pack on weight for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The holidays came early for a couple of black bears at the Dickerson Park Zoo.

Today, Little Bear and Ona got to enjoy a thanksgiving feast, packing on as many pounds as possible before hibernating through the winter.

On the menu? Apples, sweet potatoes, carrots, pumpkins, cranberries, and hard-boiled eggs just to name a few.

Bethany gates is the Missouri habitat keeper at the Dickerson Park Zoo.

She says the bears seemed to be pretty happy about their thanksgiving meal.

“So I don’t know if you noticed, but they ran out to this table today,” Gates said. “The bears don’t usually run. They were super excited and had a lot of fun enjoying their feast.”

Gates says the bears have to take in as many calories as possible so they can sleep through the whole winter.