LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Two friends in Laclede County are ending the year on a high note after hitting a $10 million jackpot.

Keith Vermillion and Randall Wall have been playing the lottery together for years.

Vermillion picked up the 300 Million Golden Ticket scratcher at the express stop in Lebanon.

He called wall to tell him about the $10 million prize.

They say winning still hasn’t quite soaked in just yet.