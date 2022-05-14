SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people were killed and one person was taken to a hospital with injuries after a shooting in a parking lot in downtown Springfield early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police were called to a parking lot near Boonville Avenue and Olive Street just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday because shots were being fired.

When officers arrived, they found two victims. One person was dead when officers arrived on the scene. The other was taken to a hospital by ambulance and died there. A third victim was driven to a hospital, not by ambulance. That person is expected to survive their injuries.

Police released the victims’ names just before 8:00 Saturday morning. Malik Sutton, who was 23, and Kylon McAffe, who was 20 were killed in Saturday’s shooting. Both were from Springfield, and their families have been notified.

Police said the suspect was last seen running toward Water Street. There were people in the area because bars had just closed, and detectives are talking to a couple of witnesses about what happened.

Police said investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting. Detectives will spend Saturday processing the scene for evidence and checking security cameras in the area.

The shooting is being considered an isolated incident.

Springfield Police asked anyone who has information about the shooting to call them at 417-864-1810 or to call in a tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477.)