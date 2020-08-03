Two juveniles arrested in off-duty St. Louis officer shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say two juveniles have been arrested in the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened around midnight Sunday, while the officer was working as a security officer downtown.

The officer was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery. St. Louis police Major Eric Larson says the off-duty officer was in plain clothes and vest marked “POLICE” when he spotted two people approaching him, and one began firing a gun.

The officer did not return fire and sent out an “officer-in-need-of-aid” call. Larson said officers later arrested two juveniles but did not give their names or ages.

Police also did not release the injured officer’s name.