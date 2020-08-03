Two juveniles arrested in off-duty St. Louis officer shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say two juveniles have been arrested in the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened around midnight Sunday, while the officer was working as a security officer downtown.

The officer was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery. St. Louis police Major Eric Larson says the off-duty officer was in plain clothes and vest marked “POLICE” when he spotted two people approaching him, and one began firing a gun.

The officer did not return fire and sent out an “officer-in-need-of-aid” call. Larson said officers later arrested two juveniles but did not give their names or ages.

Police also did not release the injured officer’s name.

