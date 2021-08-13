Two injured in propane explosion at a Bolivar restaurant

BOLIVAR, Mo.- Two contractors were injured after a propane water heater explosion at Master Wong’s in Bolivar.

According to Bolivar Fire Chief Brent Watkins, fire crews were notified of the incident around 8 a.m. Friday.

Chief Watkins says the contractors were working on remodeling the building when the explosion happened. The two were able to self-transport to the hospital.

When fire crews arrived, they found moderate damage, and no one else was inside.

Once fire crews finished on the scene, they turned the work back to the owners of Master Wong’s.

The restaurant was already closed for remodeling with hopes to reopen in a few days.

The official cause of the explosion is under investigation.