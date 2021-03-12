Two in serious condition after a head-on crash on Highway 76 in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.- Four people have been taken to area hospitals after a two car head-on crash in Branson Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the accident happened on East Highway 76 and Saints street.

The post says as crews arrived, they found four people involved and the driver of one of the vehicles was heavily entrapped. The Fire Protection District says it took nearly 30 minutes for crews to free the driver.

All four people have been taken to Branson-area hospitals, with two in serious condition.

The crash caused Highway 76 to be closed for almost an hour, causing major traffic backups, but all lanes have since been re-opened.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.