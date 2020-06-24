Two employees at Monett restaurant test positive for COVID-19

MONETT — An Asian restaurant in Monett voluntarily closes after health officials in Barry County say two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The buffet restaurant is located on Highway 60. Health officials say both cases are a result of community spread, and the employees are under an isolation order.

Close contacts are being contacted and if necessary will be ordered to quarantine.

The health department administrator said customers do not need to self-quarantine unless they develop symptoms.

The owners say they will do extensive cleaning and remain closed until July 6th.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

Barry County Health Department says community-wide COVID-19 testing is available free on June 29th in Cassville, register online at https://health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling 877-435-8411.