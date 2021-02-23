Two dead, two in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning in Boone County, Arkansas

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — Boone County Sherrif Tim Roberson says two people have died and two others are in critical condition after being exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a press release, four individuals were found unresponsive in a small storage structure that the family was living in. Deputies responded to the home was located off of New Hope Road in Boone County on Monday.

Sheriff Roberson says 59-year-old Eston Warren was pronounced dead at the scene, and a nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Two other women in the home were transported to a Springfield hospital by a MedEvac helicopter.

Sheriff Roberson says the poisoning is due to the kerosene heaters that were being used within the small space.

“Sheriff Roberson would like to remind citizens that during times of extreme cold or power outages to use caution when using generators and alternate heat sources in confined living spaces,” the release said.

Sheriff Roberson says this incident is a tragic case that has occurred to this family and is not intended to spread shame.

“It needs to be emphasized as a reminder to take reflection on your own family’s safety during difficult times due to weather,” Sheriff Roberson said.