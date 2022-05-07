BRANSON, Mo.– Two people have died after a crash on Highway 13 outside of Branson on Friday, May 6.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said at about 1:58 p.m. Marty Wright, 32, was traveling southbound when his vehicle crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a head-on collision. Wright was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in Wright’s vehicle, 79-year-old Nancy Branham, was airlifted to Cox South Hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the other car was transported to Mercy Springfield in serious condition.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 33rd and 34th deaths of 2022.