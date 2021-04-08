Two dead after head-on collision near Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision with another vehicle, on April 7, 2021, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 5:23 a.m., on I-44 just half a mile east of Mount Vernon, vehicle one was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes. It then struck another vehicle head-on killing both the driver, David Galer, 67, and the passenger Joanne Merritt, 46, in-vehicle one. Next of kin have been notified.

MSHP reports that both Merritt and Galer were wearing their safety devices at the time of the accident. Both vehicles were totaled. As required by law the surviving driver was tested for alcohol.

It is unknown if the driver of vehicle two was injured.

