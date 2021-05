PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.- Two men have been charged in the shooting death of Gregory Rivera of St. Robert in October 2020.

According to a press release from Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, 38-year-old Steven Allison and 26-year-old Bryan Gardner have been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Allison and Gardner are in custody in the Pulaski County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The death is under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.