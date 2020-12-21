Two charged in the murder of a four-year-old girl in Benton County, Missouri

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.- 35-year-old Ethan Mast and 21-year-old Kourtney Aumen have been charged in the death of a four-year-old girl.

Both Mast and Aumen are charged with:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Three counts of first-degree assault
  • First-degree sexual abuse

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the four-year-old was found dead Sunday morning by her father around 1 a.m.

Her father told deputies that she had been beaten, submerged in a pond, then left to freeze on the bank before being taken back into the residence in Cole Camp.

The mother and a two-year-old sibling of the girl were severely beaten and were transported to a hospital in Sedalia.

