Aton vs. McClure: Two candidates in the race for Springfield mayor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield mayor incumbent is being challenged by Marcus Aton for the title of Springfield mayor. Marcus hosted a press conference with his brother, City Council candidate Alexander Aton, calling out the City Council’s current members.

“While Springfield endures five to six shootings per night, McClure’s friends live in gated communities,” said Alexander.

Mayor Ken McClure defended the council’s choices and talked about his record.

“We’re looking at how we’re dealing with mental health issues, with domestic violence, working with areas such as rapid access treatment center, the Burrell Health Center,” said McClure.

Candidate Marcus Aton, in the running for Springfield mayor, wants to lower Springfield’s crime rate by designating one police officer for each neighborhood.

“They may not know who to contact other than the general police line. And if they know a specific police officer, they might feel more comfortable going to them,” said Marcus.

Mayor McClure wants to take a more diverse approach.

“The best tool against crime and public safety initiative, eventually, in my opinion, is a strong economy,” said McClure.

The economy is a major point of contention between the Atons and McClure.

“Mayor McClure labeled livelihoods non-essential,” said Alexander.

McClure said the economy is only bad because of the pandemic.

“In spite of a pandemic last year, we had a great year economically; it’s just really a tribute to Springfield, 1000 new jobs, 25 million new payrolls, new investment, and all of that just doesn’t happen,” said McClure. “Springfield is resilient.”

Both candidates believe masks work and the city is moving closer to the end of the masking mandate, but Marcus believes there is a disconnect between the council and the people.

“For too long now, we had an unfriendly council that is looking down on us,” said Marcus.

McClure said the council works to have a connection with the residents of Springfield.

“We’re always willing to listen to opinions and trying to make the best decisions possible,” said McClure. “Ultimately, we have a city council that volunteers their time. They’re doing their very best to make good decisions.”

Aton said experience doesn’t necessarily mean McClure will do a better job and says the council can benefit from a different opinion.