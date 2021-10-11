Two Branson theaters and one hotel to go up for auction in October

BRANSON, Mo.- The Jim Stafford, the Caravelle Theaters, and the Gateway Inn of the Ozarks will be part of a pre-demolition salvage auction in late October.

According to Coon Ridge Auction Company, the auction will be Monday, October 25 at 9 a.m.

The company says they are selling everything, “From the front doors to the back doors and everything in between.”

Some of the items listed include:

Sound systems

Speakers

Theater seats

Coke coolers

Popcorn machines

Guitars

Elevator

Bathroom stalls

Hot dog machine

Beer lights

And more

The company says the Gateway Inn will be sold as a whole.

Stafford has been performing in that theater since the early 1990s.

In 2013 Stafford left the theater, and the Metropolitan Bank foreclosed the property. The recent owners of the theater, Maria’s Theater Group #2, based in St. Louis, bought the property and restored it. Stafford then performed in the theater again in 2015.