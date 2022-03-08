SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will be hosting two blood drive events to honor frontline emergency responders.

The first blood drive, Unite Springfield Blood Drive, will be held at the Springfield Donor Center on March 15th.

The Unite Springfield Blood Drive is to memorialize the tragedy that happened on this day two years ago. On March 15, 2020, a gunman opened fire at a Missouri Kum & Go killing four people & injuring two others.

“There are few times communities come closer, or crumble more completely, than the days following a crisis. Even when our world crumbled, this community joined hands and held us together. With many big and small acts of kindness, we survived our crisis as an extended family. We are forever grateful. Almost two years later, CBCO memorializes the tragedy we faced. The Unite Springfield event reminds us that the world moves forward but we don’t forget what we lost along the way. And it embodies the idea that small acts of kindness can save lives. My family and I look forward to this blood drive all year.” said Sheri Walsh, widow of Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh, who was killed in the line of duty on that night in 2020.

Not only will donors be providing a lifesaving blood donation for a sick or injured area hospital patient, but CBCO will also make a donation of five dollars to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks 3/15 Relief Fund for each registered participant during the event

The second blood drive, the 5th annual Aaron Pearson Blood Drive, will be held on March 18th at the Springfield Donor Center.

In January of 2015, Springfield Police Department officer Aaron Pearson was critically wounded after being shot in the face in the line of duty. He required 20 transfusions of blood during his emergency surgery and subsequent recovery. In the past few years since the incident, the Pearson family has become advocates for blood donation.

“We continue to be so proud and thankful of the role that blood donors played in helping Aaron to recover,” said Aaron’s wife Amanda Pearson. “It is so easy for us to have a truly positive effect on others. All you need is an hour of your time and a willingness to save lives. I hope people will pack the blood center on March 18 to give in honor of Aaron and in support of the community.”

Successful donors will receive a shirt, pullover, and voucher from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.

CBCO’s Springfield Donor Center is located at the corner of Campbell Ave. and Plainview Road. Donation hours are 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM on both days. To sign up to give, go online to https://www.cbco.org/unite-2022/.