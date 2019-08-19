Two arrested on trafficking charges for boys home tied to McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo (Fourstates).- More than a year after a boys boarding school in McDonald County had vanished, the man and woman who ran it are facing trafficking charges.

Gary Wiggins, 49, and Meghann Wiggins, 34, were indicted on Trafficking of Persons charges. The trafficking allegedly occurred between May 17, 2018 and July 25, 2018.

The two ran Joshua Home and claimed the facility was to help troubled boys through Christian education. None of the boys are local, but at least five boys were staying at the home in Jane, Mo.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after a relative asked to have a well being check on one of the children. Wiggins and the school was thought to have moved to Bertram, Texas. The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office notified authorities in Texas of the situation.

According to a KXAN report, Burnet County officials descended upon a 10-acre property in the 2500 block of Farm to Market Road 243 West near Bertram. Eight boys between the ages of 10 and 17 were removed after a multi-agency investigation into allegations of abuse, neglect, labor violations, fraud, licensing violations and human trafficking.

Both are in police custody with bond set at $100,000.