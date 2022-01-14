Two arrested in connection to the death of Galena man

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – Two people have been charged in connection to the death of a Galena man, identified as Billy Walker, Friday, January 14th.

Shelia Phillips, 57-years-old, and Gerald Hoffman, 54-years-old, both from Galena, are charged with two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, according to MSHP.

They are being held in Stone County jail without bond.

Walker’s remains were discovered on December 15, 2021, in Dade County. An autopsy revealed the death to be a homicide.