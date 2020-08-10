Two arrested in connection to a Shannon County shooting

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.- Two people have been arrested and are awaiting charges for a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, August 8th, deputies received a call of a man lying in the middle of E Highway. When officials arrived on the scene, they found Allan Brewer of Eminence, Missouri, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses in the area told authorities the description of the car that quickly left the scene.

“After pursuing the evidence obtained, two suspects were taken into custody on Sunday evening, August 9th, 2020, anticipating the charges of 2nd Degree Murder being filed today, with the Shannon County Prosecuting Attorney, Jodie Brumble,” the press release states.