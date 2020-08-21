Two arrested and $70,000 worth of meth seized in Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo.- Two men, 1.5 pounds of meth, and $7,000 are all in police custody after a traffic stop and search at a motel in Lebanon.

According to a press release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, a 47-year-old man from Elkland, Missouri and a 43-year-old man from Buffalo, Missouri, were arrested Wednesday.

Officials used a search warrant at the Red Fox Motel in Lebanon. During the search, authorities found over $7,000.

“This is the second significant drug arrest for methamphetamine in the last two weeks. The estimated street value of the meth in this seizure is $70,000,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

According to the press release, two weeks, ago a Laclede County Deputy seized approximately $20,000 in meth from a St. Robert, Missouri man.

“The traffic stop and the execution of the search warrant at the motel is prime example of the agencies in this county working together. The two drug arrest over the last couple weeks shows the amount of meth brought into the community by people who do not live here, that is why our partnership, both the Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department, with LANEG is so important,” the Sheriff said.