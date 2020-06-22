Two arrested after ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted in the street

Breaking News
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) – Two women are facing charges after protesters began to paint “Black Lives Matter” in the street near a suburban St. Louis police department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the arrests came Sunday night after multiple warnings during a protest in Florissant, Missouri.

The police department in the north St. Louis County town has been the site of several protests since a white detective’s SUV struck a Black suspect on June 2, injuring the man.

The detective, Joshua Smith, was fired and was charged last week with assault and armed criminal action.

Smith’s attorney said the man was struck accidentally.

