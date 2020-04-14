Two Arkansas moms raise money for local hospital

BRANSON, Mo.– A blogger and a local design company have teamed up for a fundraiser to benefit the Baxter Regional Medical Center Foundation. They are selling t-shirts online that say “homebody” with all proceeds going to BRMC Foundation.

This was the idea of Karla Bradley, creator of the blog, https://thebradleybunch.blog/. Her husband, Lucas, is a neurosurgeon at Baxter Regional. She partnered with Lacey Day, the owner of https://www.thepinksprout.com/s/shop. Lacey handles the orders and prints the shirts from home.

To date, they have raised $8610. Their goal is $20,000. The Bradley family is also matching the amount of money raised up to $10,000.

Bradley says, “Everybody can do a little to give back, and have a bigger difference just by buying one shirt. You can donate $30 in a way to Baxter Regional Medical Center Foundation.”