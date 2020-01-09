Twenty-five dogs rescued from a hoarding situation

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Volunteers and workers at the St. Louis Humane Society are taking care of more than two dozen small dogs and a cat.

The animals were rescued from a hoarding situation.

Rescuers wore respirators and hazmat suits to remove the animals from a home in Hickory County.

Officials say the animals’ owner had been dead for more than a week.

Rescuers found the remains of one dog.

The animals are malnourished and sick.

They’ll be treated in St Louis and put up for adoption once they’re healthy.

