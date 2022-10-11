SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The Greene County Commission has approved twelve nonprofits for a total of $345,093. The funds are provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Here is a list of the nonprofits that have been awarded along with the amount awarded and a brief project description:

Be a Jewel Inc.: $16,500 to provide services for children placed in emergency care Doula Foundation of Mid-America, Inc.: $35,490 for the training and certification of community-based doulas that provide prevention and case management programs Good Dads, Inc.: $45,253 to update their fatherhood curriculum that reaches at-risk youth and underserved fathers Leadership Springfield Inc.: $36,000 to launch a virtual leadership development and community engagement program Ozarks Literacy Council: $30,000 to purchase new books and literacy materials for the Reading Resource Program Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church: $40,000 for community outreach and restorations to the historic church’s structure Rebound Foundation Inc.: $40,000 to purchase a transitional home for victims of domestic violence Schuyler Community Center: $25,000 for new siding, guttering, landscaping, and soffit for their schoolhouse Sister Cities Assoc. of Springfield, MO: $20,000 to maintain the Kite and Pinata Festival, Japanese Fall Festival, and Taste of Tlaquepaque Festival Smitty’s Mid-West Boxing Gym and Youth Center, Inc.: $14,400 to offset increased occupancy costs through rental assistance Ujima Language and Literacy: $10,000 for a new playground Women’s Medical Respite: $32,450 to expand a housing project that includes more beds, privacy, and quarantine space

The GCC received $56.9 million in support of COVID recovery. Approximately $5.9 million has been budgeted for nonprofits in the first round of funding.

This round of nonprofits was categorized as tier 3 based on the organization’s operating budget. The remaining nonprofits in this tier will be reviewed on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tiers 1 and 2 will be reviewed at a later date.

“All ARPA funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and all projects funded by the county must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026,” according to a newsletter from the Greene County Commission.