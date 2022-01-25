Turkey hunters: Apply for a chance to participate in a spring hunt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Missouri turkey hunters can apply for a 2022 spring managed turkey hunt starting in February.

The Missouri Department of Conservation, MDC, will be managing a turkey hunt in mid-April. Hunters will be able to apply for the hunt throughout the entire month of February.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 9th and 10th with the regular spring season running April 18 through May 8.

According to the MDC, before you apply hunters must meet the following requirements:

You must be 11 years old or older by the date of the managed hunt in order to apply.

You must be hunter-education certified or exempt prior to the managed hunt.

You must be between 11 and 15 to attend a youth managed hunt.

Some managed hunts require hunters to attend a mandatory pre-hunt orientation. If you cannot attend the orientation, do not apply.

You may apply for only one hunt. You may apply for that hunt individually or as a group of two or three hunters. Those applying for a youth-only hunt may apply individually or with one other youth.

To apply, you can go to the MDC website at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-spring-managed-hunts

Results will be posted from March 15th through May 10th to find out whether you have been selected.